Boucher Guitars Introduces 000 12 Fret-To-Body Model

Montreal-based Boucher Guitars has added a new shape to its collection of hand-made acoustic models: the 000 12 Fret-To-Body (12FTB).

The new model, which was introduced at the 2012 Winter NAMM show in January, features a neck that meets the body at the 12th fret, not the 14th. The 000 12FTB’s body is slightly larger than a traditional 000.

Its classical-style slotted headstock evokes a 1940s/50s aesthetic, and the neck’s 1 13/16” nut width and ‘V’ profile offer exceptional comfort.

Boucher offers the 000 12FTB shape in three versions:

STU-IN-000-12FTB (MSRP: $3,899)

Studio Series, with Signature Grade Adirondack Red Spruce top and Indian Rosewood back and sides

AVT-IN-000-12FTB (MSRP: $4,999)

AVT Series, with Master Grade Adirondack Red Spruce top and Indian Rosewood back and sides

AVT-BN-000-12FTB (MSRP: $,9999)

AVT Series, with Master Grade Adirondack Red Spruce top and Brazilian Rosewood back and sides.

Prices include a Hiscox Pro II Case.

For more information, visit boucherguitars.com.