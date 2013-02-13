Brad Paisley Releases Cover Art and Track Listing for New Album, 'Wheelhouse'

Country shredder Brad Paisley has confirmed the track listing for Wheelhouse, his eighth studio album, which will be released via Arista Nashville on April 9.

The album, which is produced by Paisley, features 14 songs and three interstitials (a common Paisley-ism). All guest collaborations of note are listed below. Note that Dierks Bentley, Charlie Daniels, LL Cool J, Roger Miller and Monty Python's Eric Idle are mentioned in the credits.

01. “Bon Voyage”

02. “Southern Comfort Zone” [Brad Paisley/Chris DuBois/Kelley Lovelace]

03. “Beat This Summer” [Brad Paisley/Chris DuBois/Luke Laird]

04. “Outstanding In Our Field” (Featuring Dierks Bentley and Roger Miller with Hunter Hayes on guitar) [Brad Paisley/Mike Dean/Chris DuBois/Lee Thomas Miller/Roger Miller]

05. “Pressing On A Bruise” (Featuring Mat Kearney) [Brad Paisley/Mat Kearney/Kelley Lovelace]

06. “I Can't Change The World” [Brad Paisley/Chris DuBois/Kelley Lovelace]

07. “幽 女” [Brad Paisley/Justin Williamson/Randle Currie]

08. “Karate” (Featuring Charlie Daniels) [Brad Paisley/Chris DuBois/Kelley Lovelace]

09. “Death of a Married Man” (Featuring Eric Idle) [Brad Paisley]

10. “Harvey Bodine” [Brad Paisley/Chris DuBois/Kelley Lovelace]

11. “Tin Can On A String” [Brad Paisley/Ashley Gorley/Kelley Lovelace]

12. “Death Of A Single Man” [Brad Paisley/Kelley Lovelace/Lee Thomas Miller]

13. “The Mona Lisa” [Brad Paisley/Chris DuBois]

14. “Accidental Racist” (Featuring LL Cool J) [Brad Paisley/Lee Thomas Miller/LL Cool J]

15. “Runaway Train” [Brad Paisley/Chris DuBois/Kelley Lovelace]

16. “Those Crazy Christians” [Brad Paisley/Kelley Lovelace]

17. “Officially Alive” [Brad Paisley]

