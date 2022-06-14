Bradley Hall assembles 35 guitar players for the biggest-ever all-female shredfest

YouTube guitar demon and all-round funny man Bradley Hall is ambitious in his content output – his three-hour metal reworking of the soundtrack to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring attests to this.

And his aspirations are no different in his latest video, in which he – together with fellow YouTuber Cait Devin – has rounded up some of the best female guitar players in the game right now for a monstrous shred-a-thon.

Now, Hall's no stranger to orchestrating such collaborations; last year he assembled an impressive 29 guitarists for a similar all-female shred video. But here, he's taken it a step further, recruiting 35 women for what he calls the “biggest all-female shred collab ever”.

After the video is introduced by a guitarist who looks an awful lot like Bradley Hall – and goes by the name “Brandy Hall”, weirdly – clean guitar maestro Diamonds gets things going with an breathtaking two-handed tapping passage, before the backing track – written by Hall collaborator Chance Battenberg – shifts into gear, making way for some more shreddy material from the subsequent collaborators.

The video's lineup includes Sophie Burrell – who recently reached the semifinals of Martin/Guitar World's No Limits challenge – as well as Amber DeBellis, Jimena Fosado, Becca Scammon, Lecia Louise, Midori of LOVEBITES and tons more.

There's also some bass guitar goodness, courtesy of Silvia Pistolesi and Bella Moulden, the latter of whom plays a doubleneck electric guitar/bass guitar hybrid.

Like last year's all-female shredfest, this video is part of Cait Devin's Shredding For Hope series. The initiative – which aids There With Care, a charity that helps children and families facing critical illness – began in 2020, when Devin and Bradley Hall recruited the YouTube guitar scenes biggest names for a shred collaboration, including Jared Dines and Nik Nocturnal.

Those who donate to There With Care through the video – or text “SHREDFEST2022” to 50155 – are in with a chance to win one of three guitar pedals.

They include the Nebulist, a glow-in-the-dark arpeggiating delay unit, and the Apocalipstick, a one-knob distortion pedal – both from Wyoming boutique pedal company Reza Guitars and Effects – and NSP Effects' Sin of Pride Octave Fuzz.

For more info, and to enter the competition, head to There With Care (opens in new tab).