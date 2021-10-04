Brandi Carlile says she wants to be Soundgarden’s new singer

Brandi Carlile has volunteered to take on vocal duties in Soundgarden, should the remaining members of the band wish to tour again.

Speaking to Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, she told the hosts that despite her own busy schedule, she “would make the time” to accommodate any live commitments with the group, were she offered the opportunity.

“I am such a Chris Cornell fan,” she said. “I loved him so much. I was so devastated when he left us.”

Carlile has previously played with the group several times, initially at the 2019 Chris Cornell tribute show in Los Angeles, before recording a two-track vinyl (A Rooster Says, featuring Searching With My Good Eye Closed and Black Hole Sun) for Record Store Day 2020 with Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd, plus her own bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

In addition, the remaining Soundgarden members also made a guest appearance at Carlile’s August show at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state for a performance of Black Hole Sun and the Searching With My Good Eye Closed.

Rolling Stone also cites a conversation they had with Matt Cameron back in 2020, in which he hinted that the band are not necessarily done. “Most people assume the three of us [are] over and done with since Chris passed away,” he told Rolling Stone, “but that’s not the case. It’s nice to know that people still want to hear us play together.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready appeared with Carlile at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana festival last month, also performing Searching With My Good Eye Closed, which McCready says is his favorite Soundgarden song.