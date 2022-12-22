Brian Johnson “told not to” answer questions about the future of AC/DC, as it's the band's “official line”

Brian Johnson has remained remarkably tight-lipped over his onstage future with AC/DC, citing an agreement with his bandmates not to talk about plans under any circumstances.

In a new conversation on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Johnson, when asked about what’s in store for his live future with the band, replied [via Blabbermouth (opens in new tab)]: "I'm not answering that. Why should I?

“First of all, there's five members in this band, and to ask one member isn't fair.” When Eddie Trunk tries a different line of questioning, instead asking not if there are any concrete plans, but just if he wants to play live with the Aussie rock titans again, Johnson remains steadfast, responding: “Eddie, I cannot answer that. I’ve been told not to by everybody. It’s the official line.”

Johnson also refuses to speak about a potential followup to their 2020 album, Power Up.

Justifying his silence, Johnson continues: “It's gettin' tabloidy here. You're gettin' tabloidy. If I say one thing, it'll be blown out of all proportion. You just can't afford to talk now. There's too much blabber on the internet. And I'm not on any kind of Face-thing or social media at all – never have been. It's just gossip.”

So there you have it: don’t expect any big AC/DC announcements any time soon, we suppose. Or perhaps Johnson is intentionally throwing us off, and there’s something right around the corner. If so, we’ll keep our ears to the ground for any further updates.

AC/DC embarked on their last tour in 2016, with Brian Johnson sitting out mid-tour due to issues with hearing loss. On that trek, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose filled in for Johnson on the dates he couldn’t make.

While the hard rock legends haven’t been onstage as a unit since then, Brian Johnson has graced the stage, most recently with Lars Ulrich, Justin Hawkins and members of Foo Fighters at the latter’s tribute show to Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium, London.

Earlier this year, we unearthed a 1984 Guitar World interview with AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young, in which he spoke about his longstanding love for the Gibson SG.

"I liked the SGs because they were light,” he explained. “I tried Fenders but they were too heavy and they just didn't have the balls.”

In the same interview, the guitarist – who’s renowned for his soloing ability – spoke of his approach to crafting leads for AC/DC, and knowing when they’re not necessary.

“I don't regard myself as a soloist,” he said. “It's a color, I put it in for excitement. It's not great loss if a solo has to go. We've made songs without solos.”