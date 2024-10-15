“What we have in common is that we don’t shred for the sake of it. In my case, it’s because I can’t!” Brian May on his unlikely guitar kinsmanship with Steve Cropper and Billy Gibbons

By
( )
Contributions from
published

Recruited for the recent Cropper tune Too Much Stress, May says the three masters fit together better than you might think

(from left) Brian May, Steve Cropper, and Billy Gibbons perform onstage
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari, Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Not content to rest on his (formidable) legacy, Booker T & the MG's and Stax Records guitar legend Steve Cropper is still releasing new music, his most recent offering being this year's Friendlytown.

One byproduct of that aforementioned legacy, though, is that Cropper had little difficulty recruiting some famous friends for the album – Billy Gibbons and Brian May being the two most prominent.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

With contributions from