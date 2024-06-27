“It’s like guitar heaven”: Brian May originally turned down the chance to play with Steve Cropper and Billy Gibbons – but when his rejection email was used to write a new song, he had no choice but to take part

By
published

The Queen guitarist trades solos with Gibbons on Too Much Stress, the first taste of session legend Cropper’s new record Friendlytown

Billy Gibbons, Steve Cropper and Brian May
(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Stacie Huckeba / Future)

Steve Cropper has debuted his new group – Steve Cropper & The Midnight House – with a single that features a high-profile guest electric guitar star.

Earlier this year, the Stax soul legend revealed his then-unnamed album – now confirmed to be titled Friendlytown – would feature the likes of Billy Gibbons and Brian May.

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.