“I would know if the ‘Red Eye’ was a good guitar even if I was stone deaf – you can feel it vibrating”: Gibson’s Custom Shop has recreated Jason Isbell’s prized 1959 Les Paul – formerly owned by Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ed King

By
published

The guitar has a Brazilian Rosewood fretboard and has put the Murphy Lab’s skillset to the test thanks to its unique finish quirk

Jason Isbell playing his 1959 Gibson Les Paul ‘Red Eye’ onstage
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has announced the arrival of a new limited edition Custom Shop recreation of Jason Isbell’s 1959 Les Paul Standard, known as a ‘Red Eye’. 

The instrument, a particularly fine example of the fabled ’Burst era Les Pauls, was formerly the “long-term sidekick” of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ed King (who passed away in 2018) before it passed to six-time Grammy-winner Isbell for further gainful employment. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.