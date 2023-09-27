Brian May Guitars unveils the Vision, a mash-up of the Red Special, a ’90s Guild and the Les Paul double-cut

Earlier this week, Brian May Guitars gave the iconic Red Special a Barbie-style makeover, replacing the Antique Cherry colorway with a Hot Pink alternative.

It was a bold move from the company, but its latest offering is even more daring – in fact, we’d argue it’s even more radical than the recently released Pink Special.

Meet the Vision – a new iteration of the traditional Red Special body shape that trades the trio of Tri-Sonic-style pickups and generous suite of switching options for a far more simplistic electronic department that takes cues from more conventional electric guitars.

It certainly looks different. The dual-humbucker layout, wraparound hardtail bridge, absent oversized pickguard and the radically streamlined circuitry – especially when compared to the charm of Brian May’s original build – could well divide fans… or win the brand a whole new audience.

Whatever the case, we imagine the reimagining will grow on guitarists, and while the Vision has been launched in two colorways – Antique Cherry and Natural – it will be interesting to see if BMG expands the line with its existing color palette. A Hot Pink Vision would be a sight to behold.

Announcing the model on Instagram, the brand also revealed the Vision takes inspiration from two distinct models: a pre-1960 Les Paul double-cut, and Guild’s mid-1990s twin-pickup BM032 Standard.

(Image credit: Brian May Guitars)

Aside from the pair of vintage-voiced chrome-covered humbuckers – which are wired to master volume and tone parameters, and a standard three-way switch – the Vision otherwise subscribes to the BMG DNA, offering a chambered mahogany body, bookmatched mahogany top, one-piece mahogany neck and Macassar ebony fretboard.

24 medium jumbo frets, a classic three-a-side headstock and half moon plate located beneath the chrome wraparound bridge can also be found on the spec sheet, alongside a 24” scale length and 9.8” fretboard radius.

The BMG Vision sets an interesting precedent for the future of the brand. Where will the brand go in its bid to appease a wider pool of players, who might not have previously flocked to the BMG shelves while hunting for their next guitar? All we’re saying is, don’t be surprised if a HSS Vision follows suit.

(Image credit: Brian May Guitars)

The Vision has a price tag of £945 (approx $1,100).

Head over to Brian May Guitars for more information.