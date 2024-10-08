“What you guys probably didn't know was that was the first time I've touched that guitar for two months”: Brian May is back on stage following a recent minor stroke

May attended the Red Special Convention in the UK, and treated attendees to a special performance on his trusty guitar
(Image credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Queen guitarist Brian May has returned to the stage despite being “low on energy” following a recent minor stroke that temporarily affected mobility in his arm.
Last Saturday, he participated in the Red Special Convention in Reading, UK, and treated attendees to a special performance on his trusty Red Special, playing through a VOX AC30.
“Me at the Red Special Convention out west of London Town on Saturday. Never been before. Wasn't too sure about going this time because I've been really low on energy – but so glad I did,” he posted on Instagram.
“Thanks so much guys - you gave me so much love and a huge boost of confidence. Here I am explaining why I love VOX AC30's so much... showing what happens when you gradually turn up the input level - and a sharp glitter becomes a throaty roar - but without ever losing clarity.”
Brian May Attends the 2024 U.K. Red Special Meetup by dsgb - YouTube
The 77-year-old guitarist also revealed this was the first time he'd picked up his guitar in two months – seemingly a first for May, who has been touring consistently for over 50 years.
Speaking about his physical health in relation to his touring schedule, May told Guitar Worldearlier this year: “I am [full of energy] when I’m on stage. I take my training seriously now physically. I think Roger and I are playing together probably better than ever, which is great. We don’t always get on, but we always play together great.”
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.