“What you guys probably didn't know was that was the first time I've touched that guitar for two months”: Brian May is back on stage following a recent minor stroke

By
published

May attended the Red Special Convention in the UK, and treated attendees to a special performance on his trusty guitar

Queen guitarist Brian May is seen at &#039;Jimmy Kimmel Live&#039; on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Queen guitarist Brian May has returned to the stage despite being “low on energy” following a recent minor stroke that temporarily affected mobility in his arm.

Last Saturday, he participated in the Red Special Convention in Reading, UK, and treated attendees to a special performance on his trusty Red Special, playing through a VOX AC30.

