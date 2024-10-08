“What you guys probably didn't know was that was the first time I've touched that guitar for two months”: Brian May is back on stage following a recent minor stroke

Queen guitarist Brian May has returned to the stage despite being “low on energy” following a recent minor stroke that temporarily affected mobility in his arm.

Last Saturday, he participated in the Red Special Convention in Reading, UK, and treated attendees to a special performance on his trusty Red Special, playing through a VOX AC30.

“Me at the Red Special Convention out west of London Town on Saturday. Never been before. Wasn't too sure about going this time because I've been really low on energy – but so glad I did,” he posted on Instagram.

“Thanks so much guys - you gave me so much love and a huge boost of confidence. Here I am explaining why I love VOX AC30's so much... showing what happens when you gradually turn up the input level - and a sharp glitter becomes a throaty roar - but without ever losing clarity.”

Brian May Attends the 2024 U.K. Red Special Meetup by dsgb - YouTube Watch On

The 77-year-old guitarist also revealed this was the first time he'd picked up his guitar in two months – seemingly a first for May, who has been touring consistently for over 50 years.

Speaking about his physical health in relation to his touring schedule, May told Guitar World earlier this year: “I am [full of energy] when I’m on stage. I take my training seriously now physically. I think Roger and I are playing together probably better than ever, which is great. We don’t always get on, but we always play together great.”

This year alone, May wrapped up the Queen + Adam Lambert Rhapsody Tour in Japan, guested with Andrea Bocelli in Italy, and performed at Starmus VII Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia, which included a stellar performance with electronic, ambient, and new-age pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre.