“The AC30 works in a different way from most guitar amps”: Used by The Beatles, Brian May and The Edge, the Vox AC30 is one of the all-time great amp designs – but what makes it sound so good?

By
published

What's behind the AC30's coveted chime, and why has it remained a consistent amp choice for generations of guitar greats?

Vox AC30
(Image credit: Future)

Mention the term “British clean” to any discerning guitar fan and the Vox AC30 will immediately spring to mind. The highly coveted tube amp has been championed by generations of musicians, and is behind the emergence of entire genres and tones while in the hands of the countless artist who have embraced it.

Tracing the AC30's sonic trail across its illustrious 65-plus-year history reveals its timeless allure is no mere coincidence.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Joe Dean
Joe Dean

Joe is a freelance writer with an affinity for all things noisy, and loves offset Fenders, Stratocasters, and hollowbodies. He plays jazz and improv residencies and is part of UK grunge outfit IOTA. Alongside his playing, Joe harbors an interest in production and sound design, which propeled him into specialized marketing, interviews, and blog content for electronic music outlets and developers like Slate + Ash. When not merging his love for the guitar with music journalism, Joe succumbs to his fuzz-tone addiction and continually expands his collection of music gear.