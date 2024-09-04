“All of a sudden out of the blue I didn’t have any control of this arm”: Brian May recovering after suffering “minor stroke”

By
published

The Queen legend's ability to play guitar was in “some doubt” following the health scare

Brian May playing live onstage with Queen + Adam Lambert
(Image credit: Future)

Brian May has confirmed he is doing “okay” after he recently suffered a minor stroke.

The legendary Queen electric guitar player quietly dropped the news of his recent health scare in a post on social media. In the video, May said his ability to play guitar was initially “in some doubt”, but he has since been able to pick up his Red Special.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.