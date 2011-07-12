Brian Setzer Offers Track-By-Track on New Album, 'Setzer Goes Instru-MENTAL'

Brian Setzer has granted MusicRadar.com an exclusive track-by-track breakdown on his new album, Setzer Goes Instru-MENTAL.

"I had about six or seven songs written," said Setzer of his new instrumental record. "Then I started fooling around with 'Blue Moon Of Kentucky' and it wound up being an instrumental record."

On the album's first track, the aforementioned "Blue Moon Of Kentucky," Setzer said: "I was working off the Elvis version, the whole Scotty Moore thing. It’s a traditional bluegrass song, so I put some jazz chords behind it. All of a sudden, I had something unique. That’s what makes it worthy. You can’t do it better than Elvis!"

