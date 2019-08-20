Trending

Bring the thunder and lightning with Fender’s new Phil Lynott Precision Bass

Limited edition Custom Shop offering recreates the late Thin Lizzy frontman’s 1978 model, mirrored pickguard and all

(Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

To celebrate the 50th(!) anniversary of Thin Lizzy’s formation, Fender has officially released the Phil Lynott Precision Bass, recreated by Master Builder John Cruz.

The limited-edition model is a replica of the late singer and bassist’s ’78 P-Bass, which Lynott used throughout his career.

Specs include a two-piece select ash body, rift sawn 1975 U-shape maple neck and rosewood fingerboard.

There’s also one Custom Shop Hand-wound ’78 Single-Coil Precision Bass pickup, vintage-style tuners, a Bad Ass II bridge, large ‘70s style headstock and custom mirrored pickguard.

Additionally, the bass comes with a host of Lynott-inspired goodies, including a custom Anvil case, custom-made leather strap and studded wrist band and custom mirrored aviation sunglasses.

The Phil Lynott Precision Bass is being offered in a limited run of just 100 models, for $12,500 each.

If you fancy yourself a rocker (and a roller, too), head on over to Fender Custom Shop for more information.

(Image credit: courtesy of Fender)