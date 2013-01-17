Buckcherry Release New Music Video for "Gluttony"

Earlier this week, Buckcherry premiered the new music video for “Gluttony,” the first single from their new album, Confessions. You can check it out below.

The video, which was directed by Billy Jayne, features the band performing the song in a church filled with people indulging in all types of vices, while the video’s protagonist struggles to overcome his own gluttony.

“The concept of the video is excess, consuming everything excessively, and moderation is not even in the equation," says Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd. "I’m very familiar with that, and a lot of guys in the band are familiar with that.

"Because the record is called Confessions, we filmed the video in a church, we got Jesus down there — which is killer — and we got a lot of our fans in it, which is amazing. They came out on their own time and really put in a lot of sweat equity, so thank you to them.”

Buckcherry is on the road now, headlining North American shows, and will join Kid Rock on the upcoming Rebel Soul Tour beginning February 2 in Kansas City, MO. The first leg of the tour runs through March 2. The band also has been added to the second leg of dates for trek which run from March 18 in Sioux Falls, SD through April 6 in Saginaw, MI.

Buckcherry will release Confessions February 19 via Century Media Records. “Gluttony” is available for purchase through iTunes now.

Buckcherry on tour:

Date City Venue

Solo Shows:

1/19 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

1/20 Niagara Falls, NY Rapids Theatre

1/22 Portland, ME The Asylum

With Kid Rock and Hellbound:

2/2 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

2/5 Springfield, MO JQH Arena

2/7 Beaumont, TX Ford Park Event Center

2/9 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

2/10 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

2/13 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

2/15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

2/16 Greenville, SC Bi-Lo Center

2/18 Fort Myers, FL Germain Arena

2/20 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Civic Center

2/21 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

2/23 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena

2/24 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center

2/26 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

2/27 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium

3/1 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

3/2 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

3/18 Sioux Falls, SD Sioux Falls Arena

3/20 Madison, WI Memorial Coliseum At Alliant Energy Center

3/22 Toledo, OH The Huntington Center

3/23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

3/25 Youngstown, OH Covelli Center

3/26 Ft. Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

3/28 Bloomington, IL U.S. Cellular Coliseum

3/29 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

4/1 Evansville, IN Ford Center

4/3 Grand Rapids , MI Van Andel Arena

4/5 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center

4/6 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center

Photo: Stevie D.