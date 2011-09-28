Buckcherry to Support Guns N' Roses on Select U.S. Tour Dates

More details of the upcoming fall U.S. trek from Guns N' Roses -- their first in five years -- are starting to surface, as it looks like Buckcherry will be tapped as direct support for at least a handful of tour dates.

As we reported earlier today, Guns N' Roses are among the nominees for the most recent class of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Buckcherry released their last album, All Night Long, in 2010.

Guns N' Roses Tour Dates w/ Buckcherry