Godsmack, Seether, Skillet & Buckcherry Confirmed for Rockstar Uproar Festival

Godsmack, Seether, Skillet & Buckcherry have been confirmed for the 2014 Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival. The tour is set to kick off on August 15 in Clarkston, Michigan and run through September 21. Other bands on the bill include Pop Evil, Escape the Fate, Redlight King, These Raven Skies, Tattered and Sons of Revelry. 3 Years Hollow (Aug. 15-26), Within Reason (Aug. 27 - Sept. 9) and New Medicine (Sept. 11-21) will also hop on the tour for select dates.

2014 Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival dates: