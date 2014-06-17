Godsmack, Seether, Skillet & Buckcherry Confirmed for Rockstar Uproar Festival

Godsmack, Seether, Skillet & Buckcherry have been confirmed for the 2014 Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival. The tour is set to kick off on August 15 in Clarkston, Michigan and run through September 21. Other bands on the bill include Pop Evil, Escape the Fate, Redlight King, These Raven Skies, Tattered and Sons of Revelry. 3 Years Hollow (Aug. 15-26), Within Reason (Aug. 27 - Sept. 9) and New Medicine (Sept. 11-21) will also hop on the tour for select dates.
2014 Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival dates:
- Aug. 15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Aug. 16 - Peru, IL - Illinois Valley Regional Airport
- Aug. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
- Aug. 22 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fairgrounds
- Aug. 24 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center
- Aug. 26 - Camden, NJ - Susquehanna Bank Center
- Aug. 27 - Gilford, NH - Meadowbrook Pavilion
- Aug. 29 - Simpsonville, SC - Charter Amphitheater
- Aug. 30 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sep. 02 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
- Sep. 03 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
- Sep. 05 - Bonner Springs, KS - Cricket Wireless Amphitheater
- Sep. 07 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
- Sep. 09 - Denver, CO - 1STBANK Center
- Sep. 11 - Post Falls, ID - Greyhound Park
- Sep. 12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre