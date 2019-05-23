Watch Stevie D. Tear Through Buckcherry’s “Back Down”

Buckcherry guitarist Stevie D. recently stopped by the Guitar World offices to film a playthrough video of the band’s new song, “Back Down,” from their recently released eighth studio album, Warpaint. The song, as Stevie explains, is played in open G tuning, and also features a slide solo.

You can check out the video above.

Warpaint was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, who also helmed Buckcherry’s 2005 album, 15. Said singer Josh Todd: "Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the songwriting for Warpaint. We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to not only us but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I'm very proud of it.”

For more information, head to Buckcherry.com.