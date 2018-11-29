Buckcherry Share Cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole," Announce New Album

Buckcherry have shared the video for their cover of Nine Inch Nails’ classic “Head Like a Hole.” The track comes off the band’s new studio album, Warpaint, due March 8. You can watch the clip, directed by Jeremy Saffer, above.
Warpaint was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, who also helmed Buckcherry’s 2005 album, 15. Pre-orders for Warpaint will begin on January 11th.
Said singer Josh Todd: "Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the songwriting for Warpaint. We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to not only us but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I'm very proud of it."
Buckcherry’s upcoming U.S. and European tour dates can been seen below. The band’s Warpaint North American tour will kick off in March.
Buckcherry tour dates:
January 16 - San Jan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House Concert Hall
January 17 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon
January 18 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
January 19 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
February 5 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz
February 6 - Bristol, United Kingdom - O2 Academy
February 8 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Shepard's Bush Empire
February 9 - Kingston Upon Hull, United Kingdom - Asylum
February 10 - Midlands, United Kingdom - O2 Institute
February 12 - Tyne And Wear, United Kingdtom - O2 Academy Newcastle
February 13 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Galvanizers
February 15 - Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom - Rock City
February 16 - Oxfordshire, United Kingdom - Q2 Academy Oxford
February 17 - Norwich, United Kingdom - The LCR
February 19 - Bo, Germany - Zehe Bochum
February 20 - Berlin, Germany - Markthalle Berlin
February 22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
February 23 - Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet
February 24 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage Saarbruken