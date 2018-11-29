Buckcherry Share Cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole," Announce New Album

Buckcherry have shared the video for their cover of Nine Inch Nails’ classic “Head Like a Hole.” The track comes off the band’s new studio album, Warpaint, due March 8. You can watch the clip, directed by Jeremy Saffer, above.

Warpaint was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, who also helmed Buckcherry’s 2005 album, 15. Pre-orders for Warpaint will begin on January 11th.

Said singer Josh Todd: "Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the songwriting for Warpaint. We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to not only us but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I'm very proud of it."

Buckcherry’s upcoming U.S. and European tour dates can been seen below. The band’s Warpaint North American tour will kick off in March.

Buckcherry tour dates:

January 16 - San Jan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House Concert Hall

January 17 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon

January 18 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

January 19 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

February 5 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz

February 6 - Bristol, United Kingdom - O2 Academy

February 8 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Shepard's Bush Empire

February 9 - Kingston Upon Hull, United Kingdom - Asylum

February 10 - Midlands, United Kingdom - O2 Institute

February 12 - Tyne And Wear, United Kingdtom - O2 Academy Newcastle

February 13 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Galvanizers

February 15 - Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom - Rock City

February 16 - Oxfordshire, United Kingdom - Q2 Academy Oxford

February 17 - Norwich, United Kingdom - The LCR

February 19 - Bo, Germany - Zehe Bochum

February 20 - Berlin, Germany - Markthalle Berlin

February 22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

February 23 - Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet

February 24 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage Saarbruken