Buckcherry Share ‘Warpaint’ Title Track

Buckcherry have shared the title track to their upcoming album, Warpaint, due March 8. You can check it out above.

Warpaint was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, who also helmed Buckcherry’s 2005 album, 15. Said singer Josh Todd: "Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the songwriting for Warpaint. We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to not only us but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I'm very proud of it."

The band has also announced the dates for the first leg of their Warpaint North American tour. The outing kicks off in Sacramento on March 6, with support provided by Joyous Wolf. See below for all tour dates.

Warpaint North American tour dates:

Mar 6 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Mar 8 - Vancouver BC @ Hard Rock Casino

Mar 10 - Edmonton ALB @ Century Casino

Mar 11 - Calgary ALB @ Palace Theatre

Mar 13 - Winnipeg, MN @ Burton Cummings Theater

Mar 15 - La Crosse, WI @ Brickhouse

Mar 16 - Effingham, IL @ Effingham Performance Center

Mar 17 - Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel

Mar 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Mar 20 - Dayton, OH @ Oddbodies

Mar 22 - Palatine, IL @ Dirty Nellies

Mar 23 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Mar 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel's

Mar 26 - Foxboro, MA @ Toby Keith's

Mar 28 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penns Peak

Mar 29 - New York, NY@ Irving Plaza

Mar 30 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's

Mar 31 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

April 2 - Newport News, VA @ Boathouse

April 4 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Arizona Bike Week - Westworld of Scottsdale

April 7 - Jacksonville, NC @ Tarheel

April 9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

April 11 - Greenville, SC @ Firmament

April 12 - Knoxville, TN @ Cotton Eyed Joe

April 13 - Tampa, FL @ Fergs Live

April 14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Surfer Bar

April 16 - Pensacola. FL @ Vinyl

April 17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

April 19 - Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

April 20 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

April 22 - St. Louis, IL @ Pops

April 23 - Springfield, MO @ The Complex

April 24 - Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room

April 26 - Ft. Smith, AR @ Temple Live

April 28 - Colony, TX @ Lava Cantina

April 30 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Studio

May 1 - Denver, CO @ Harry's Hideaway

May 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Royal Bar

May 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 5 - Montclair, CA @ Canyon Club