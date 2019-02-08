Buckcherry Share ‘Warpaint’ Title Track

Buckcherry have shared the title track to their upcoming album, Warpaint, due March 8. You can check it out above.
Warpaint was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, who also helmed Buckcherry’s 2005 album, 15. Said singer Josh Todd: "Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the songwriting for Warpaint. We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to not only us but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I'm very proud of it."
The band has also announced the dates for the first leg of their Warpaint North American tour. The outing kicks off in Sacramento on March 6, with support provided by Joyous Wolf. See below for all tour dates.
Warpaint North American tour dates:
Mar 6 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Mar 8 - Vancouver BC @ Hard Rock Casino
Mar 10 - Edmonton ALB @ Century Casino
Mar 11 - Calgary ALB @ Palace Theatre
Mar 13 - Winnipeg, MN @ Burton Cummings Theater
Mar 15 - La Crosse, WI @ Brickhouse
Mar 16 - Effingham, IL @ Effingham Performance Center
Mar 17 - Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel
Mar 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
Mar 20 - Dayton, OH @ Oddbodies
Mar 22 - Palatine, IL @ Dirty Nellies
Mar 23 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
Mar 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel's
Mar 26 - Foxboro, MA @ Toby Keith's
Mar 28 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penns Peak
Mar 29 - New York, NY@ Irving Plaza
Mar 30 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's
Mar 31 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
April 2 - Newport News, VA @ Boathouse
April 4 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Arizona Bike Week - Westworld of Scottsdale
April 7 - Jacksonville, NC @ Tarheel
April 9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
April 11 - Greenville, SC @ Firmament
April 12 - Knoxville, TN @ Cotton Eyed Joe
April 13 - Tampa, FL @ Fergs Live
April 14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Surfer Bar
April 16 - Pensacola. FL @ Vinyl
April 17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
April 19 - Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage
April 20 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
April 22 - St. Louis, IL @ Pops
April 23 - Springfield, MO @ The Complex
April 24 - Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room
April 26 - Ft. Smith, AR @ Temple Live
April 28 - Colony, TX @ Lava Cantina
April 30 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Studio
May 1 - Denver, CO @ Harry's Hideaway
May 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Royal Bar
May 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 5 - Montclair, CA @ Canyon Club