Buckethead is selling his iconic, one-of-a-kind Jackson KFC KV2 Custom V model

Buckethead’s purpose-built Jackson KFC KV2 Custom V electric guitar, which the virtuoso has owned since the turn of the century, has been put up for sale by the former Guns N’ Roses maestro.

News of the V’s sale was reported by dedicated Buckethead YouTube channel NatterNet, which noted a handful of six-figure sums had already been put forward for acquisition of the iconic instrument.

The sale of the KV2 also comes almost a year after Buckethead had revealed that “10 of the most important guitars” of his life were stolen, and though NatterNet had confirmed that one of the guitars was a 2008 Gibson Les Paul model, it was unknown whether the KV2 had also been stolen at the time.

Well, it turns out the V has remained in Buckethead’s possession since then, but now the eccentric fretboard master has decided to part ways with his beloved V.

(Image credit: Buckethead)

The guitar itself, alongside his white Gibson Les Paul signature guitar, is one of Buckethead’s most recognizable axes, having been used extensively from 2000 to 2004 during solo shows, reunion gigs with Maximum Bob, and for the majority of the time Buckethead was in Guns N’ Roses.

As well as having a prestigious live history, the KV2 also saw comprehensive studio action, with longtime Buckethead producer Travis Dickerson once stating that this guitar – along with his Jackson Coopwood V – made it onto Cobra Strike and Chicken Noodles albums.

Specs-wise, the V features a white finish complemented by those trademark KFC stripes on the upper bout, with a pair of DiMarzio X2N PU humbuckers, a Floyd Rose tremolo and a killswitch also making the cut.

Broadly speaking, it was based on Dave Mustaine Y2K signature V – though with a reversed headstock, as opposed to the softer three-a-side variant on Mustaine’s model – and only one was ever made.

Those interested in the Jackson V can contact Buckethead over on his official website (opens in new tab).