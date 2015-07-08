Trending

Buddy Guy Premieres New Song, "Born to Play Guitar"

Buddy Guy’s new album, Born to Play Guitar, will be released July 31, but he’s made the title track available for listening in advance of the disc’s release.

“I’ve got a reputation and everybody knows my name,” Guy sings on the tune. “I was born to play the guitar. People, I got blues runnin’ through my veins.”

Born to Play Guitar will be released via Silvertone/RCA Records and is the followup to Guy’s 2013 album, Rhythm & Blues. The new record includes collaborations with performers such as Fabulous Thunderbirds frontman Kim Wilson, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Van Morrison, who appears on “Flesh & Bone,” a song dedicated to the late B.B. King.

The album is available for preorder from Amazon and iTunes.