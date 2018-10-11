Bullet for My Valentine Premiere "Waking the Demon" Playthrough

Matt Tuck and Padge Paget, guitarists for acclaimed Welsh metal band Bullet for My Valentine, recently stopped by Guitar World's headquarters in New York City, where they filmed a playthrough video for their 2008 hit, "Waking the Demon." You can check it out above.

The band was in town to support their most recent album, Gravity, which was released on June 28 via Spinefarm.

As a bonus, Tuck and Paget also ran through Gravity's ferocious "Don't Need You." Tuck himself describes the track—which was written in drop-B tuning—as "a bit of a monster," so check out the latter playthrough below, and see if you can keep up!

For more on Bullet for My Valentine, head on over to their Facebook page.