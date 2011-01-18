Burzum To Release New Album

Burzum, the black metal project of the infamous Varg Vikernes, will release its new album, Fallen, on April 5th via his own Byelobog Productions (with Candlelight Records distributing in North America). Fallen features seven new compositions, each adding another storied journey to the celebrated Burzum legacy.

“Musically, Fallen is a cross between Belus and something new, inspired more by the debut album and Det Som Engang Var than by Hvis Lyset Tar Oss or Filosofem," says Vikernes. "The sound is more dynamic. We mastered the album as if it was classical music and I was more experimental than I was on Belus in all respects. Lyrically, it is similar to the debut album, in the way that it is more personal and focuses on existential issues. But the mythological undertone known from Belus is still there. I have also included some ambient tracks, a short introduction and a longer conclusion.”

The album features artwork from renowned French painter William Adolphe Bouguereau. "The cover is part of a painting called 'Elegy,'" comments Vikernes. "I used it in this context because the album deals with the concept of falling, not least in a metaphysical sense. By definition, ‘elegy’ means a mournful, melancholy or plaintive poem. It is a funeral song or a lament for the dead. It is a poem written in elegiac meter or a sad or mournful musical composition.”

Fallen track listing: