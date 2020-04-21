Can't Swim's Mike Sanchez delivers a double dose of high-energy punk-rock in these vivacious playthroughs

Last year, New Jersey-based rock five-piece Can't Swim unveiled their new EP Foreign Language, marking a change in direction towards a sound inspired by early 2000s punk.

With the Guitar World studio shut up for the time being, lead guitarist Mike Sanchez took it upon himself to play through not one, but two standout tracks from the record: Filthy Rich and Prick.

Featuring that gain-driven powerchord ear candy we've come to love of the genre, the artistic diversion is clearly paying off for the band.

“Foreign Language is a record that I felt necessary to put out,” explains vocalist Chris LoPorto.

“These events in my life that I had never touched on in previous material, that I never had the right words for, finally made sense in the time we are living in now. To be able to write music honestly and to be transparent with our agenda, has always been the goal and Foreign Language is the best interpretation of that yet."

Foreign Language is out now via Pure Noise records.