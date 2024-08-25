“I knew I’d have to address that situation with Earl Slick and his Marshall stacks”: Carlos Alomar on how David Bowie financed one of the first-ever rack-mounted amplifiers

What began as a friendly competition with Bowie lead guitarist Earl Slick eventually inspired Alomar to develop an innovative new amp setup

David Bowie performing with guitarist Carlos Alomar in Fréjus, France, 1983.
(Image credit: Luciano Viti/Getty Images)

Carlos Alomar is best known for his seminal rhythm guitar work with David Bowie from the mid-1970s to the early 2000s, contributing to classics like Young Americans, Station To Station, and Low, to name but a few.

However, Alomar's influence extends beyond Bowie and into the world of amps, as he was the mastermind behind one of the earliest examples of a live rack system.

