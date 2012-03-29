Carlos Santana to Release New Instrumental Album, 'Shape Shifter,' May 15

Carlos Santana will release Shape Shifter, his 36th album and first for his new label, Starfaith Records, on May 15.

The album, which features 13 tracks, is mostly instrumental; only one song features vocals by Andy Vargas and Tony Lindsay. Most of the compositions are original songs Santana has been saving for an instrumental project.

The album is dedicated to Native Americans and acknowledges Australia's 2008 apology to the Aborigines and President Obama's signing of the 2009 Native American Apology Resolution. "I encourage any and all countries (that have not as yet done so) to acknowledge the first people of their land, and make this a collective global effort," says Santana in a press release.

The album features a mid-tempo cover of Toure Kunda's "Dom"; "Never the Same Again," which Santana wrote with producer Eric Bazilian; and "In the Light of a New Day," which began as a demo brought in by Narada Michael Walden.

Pre-sale of Shape Shifter started March 27 at including iTunes, Amazon, etc. Starfaith Records is distributed and marketed in conjunction with RED Distribution.

For more information, visit santana.com.