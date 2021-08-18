Carlos Santana reunites with Rob Thomas for their first collaborative single in 22 years, Move

Santana have shared the first single from their upcoming studio album Blessings and Miracles, which sees legendary electric guitar behemoth Carlos Santana reunite with Matchbox 20 vocalist Rob Thomas for the first time in over two decades.

Titled Move, the pair’s newest collaboration has big boots to fill, seeing as it serves as a follow-up to the duo’s monumental megahit Smooth, which went on to win three Grammys after it was released in 1999.

Despite such lofty expectations, the track delivers in spades, with a similar, supercharged swagger, plus some neat modern production sounds and arrangements. As if there was ever any doubt, Santana and Thomas are on top form, showing their musical chemistry hasn’t slipped an inch over the past 22 years.

Thomas’s instantly sing-along-inducing vocal hook is decorated with some classically Santana licks, with the latter layering on the wah pedal for a series of six-string tricks that we wager will have you immediately reaching for your own guitar.

The pair were also joined by American Authors, with the US rock band’s lead singer Zac Barnett taking center stage in the second verse.

Of the track, the PRS-wielding icon explained, “[How] Move came about was very much like how Smooth happened. It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes.

“I just knew I had to record it with Rob,” he continued. “The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself – you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”

Move will feature on Santana’s highly anticipated upcoming studio LP Blessings and Miracles, for which the guitarist has recruited a slew of six-string heavyweights.

Recently, it was confirmed that Kirk Hammett had a guest spot, with Santana teasing the Metallica man will be heard “tearing it up”.

Other notable collaborators include Chris Stapleton, Rick Rubin, Diane Warren, Steve Winwood, Corey Glover, Ally Brooke, Narada Michael Walden and the late Chick Corea.

The album – which also features an appearance from two of Santana’s children, Salvador and Stella – was recorded over a two year period, with the guitarist acting as the album’s producer while collaborating with guest musicians over the internet.

“It’s amazing how we can record together these days without being in the same studio,” he commented. “I just close my eyes and I’m in the same room with whomever I’m playing with, even if they’re somewhere far away. We share frequencies together.”

Santana continued, “I’m honored to work with such incredible artists. I’m a surfer riding those waves that become songs by different artists, creators and architects. I’m very fortunate that I have the opportunity to do that. It’s a gift I don’t take for granted."

Blessings and Miracles will be released via BMG on October 15, and is available to preorder now.