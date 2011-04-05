The Cars Announce North American Spring Tour

The Cars have announced an initial string of concerts across North America, which is due to begin on Tuesday, May 10th at Seattle's Showbox SoDo. The set list will draw from the band's extensive career and include songs from their eagerly-awaited new album Move Like This, set for release by Hear Music/Concord Music Group on May 10th, 2011. Check the tour dates below.

Move Like This was produced by Garret "Jacknife" Lee and The Cars and is the first album to feature the line-up of Ric Ocasek, Greg Hawkes, Elliot Easton and David Robinson since 1987's Door to Door. Click here to watch the music video for the new single, "Sad Song."

The Cars North American Tour Spring 2011