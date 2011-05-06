The Cars’ New Album Is Streaming Online Now

The Cars’ new album, Move Like This, won't be out until May 10, but you can hear it right now at the band's website, where it is available for streaming. Check out the album here.
While we're at it, here's the video for "Blue Tip" from the new album:
The Cars' two-week tour kicks off next week. Here are the dates:
- May 10: Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
- May 12: Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
- May 13: Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
- May 15: Denver, CO - The Fillmore
- May 17: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
- May 18: Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
- May 20: Toronto, ON - Sound Academy
- May 23: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
- May 25: New York, NY - Roseland Ballroom
- May 26: Boston, MA - House of Blues