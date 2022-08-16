New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert diagnosed with tumor in his spine

Chad Gilbert – guitarist of Florida pop-punk stalwarts New Found Glory – has been diagnosed with a tumor in his spine.

The news comes after Gilbert was diagnosed with pheochromocytoma – a rare kind of tumor that develops in the adrenal glands – in December 2021, and subsequently received successful surgery to remove it. He was declared “cancer-free” in January.

Taking to social media, the 41-year-old guitarist has updated fans regarding his condition.

“[I] was having really intense bad back pain on tour (which can happen from jumping around carrying a heavy guitar),” he says. “I flew home early for an MRI. Unfortunately we found a new pheochromocytoma tumor in the 12th vertebrae of my spine pinching on my nerve bad. I’ll be headed into surgery tomorrow to get almost all of it out then hit what’s left with some fancy radiation. Scary stuff but it’s all about the little wins.”

Gilbert appears to be positive about the situation, writing: “Each day we’ve been having fun in the hospital and [I] feel lucky with so many things and God’s timing with all of this. If I didn’t go on tour and inflame my tumor, I wouldn’t have known early enough [that] it was there! Then my band’s love and support got me home to get scanned. Knowing me, if pain is making me not play a show, it’s bad.”

Until August 10, New Found Glory had been on tour, playing a string of US dates since late May.

Gilbert adds that when examined, doctors also found “very tiny” nodules on his lungs, but assures fans that they’re confident it’s manageable.

“My vitals and heart are great this time,” he says. “Moving forward with today’s amazing technology, I can be on a lifelong treatment that just keeps it all at bay. Like living with an illness but it’s not life-threatening. I no longer have to guess if it will return and can just relax.

“So I ask for all the prayers, hopes, fingers crossed, or whatever you do for people you care about in times like these. For my rock-solid angel of a wife Lisa Cimorelli and our beautiful dream of a baby, Lily Gilbert. [I’m] hoping to be home recovering [by] Friday or Saturday.

“For everyone out there struggling with intense health issues and disease, I’m right there with you. Do your best to make the most of it and try not to waste too much time on fear. Process your emotions but no one’s time is ever certain, with or without good health. We are all the same.

“Try to love and impact where you’re at and what’s around you and look for the depth of the people around you. See how incredible it is that all these people have been on their own journeys and are now connected to you for some reason. From doctors to nurses to the person cleaning your hospital room, everyone’s story is impactful. Much love to everyone out there. Can’t wait to be back out. See you soon!”

Chad Gilbert has a history of cancer scares. Back in 2010, the guitarist received thyroid surgery to remove a suspicious lump, leading New Found Glory to recruit Bayside’s Anthony Raneri for their tour at the time.