Channel blues legends with this $99 Guitar Tricks annual subscription deal, including $196 of free gifts

The world of online guitar lessons is fast becoming a highly competitive one, with a slew of virtual teachers all vying for your hard-earned cash. However, there is one that stands out from the crowd – Guitar Tricks. The platform is often hailed as the original pioneer of the online lesson, having got their start way back in 1998! Over 11,000 lessons later and it's safe to say they know a thing or two about teaching guitar. Right now, Guitar Tricks is celebrating the blues with an annual membership for only $99 - that’s a saving of $80 which works out at just $8.25 per month! You'll get $196 of free gifts, too.

We truly live in a golden age of information, and there really has never been a better time to learn an instrument - especially with so much great content online for free. That said, it can be challenging to separate the great from the mediocre, with so much out there. That’s where Guitar Tricks come in. This well-established learning platform has used its many years in the field to hone its craft and develop a system of teaching that guarantees results.

Available for absolute beginners looking to take their first steps into the wide world of guitar or experienced players looking to up their game, Guitar Tricks has over 11,000 videos on their database, as well as 900+ songs for you to sink your teeth into.

Guitar Tricks Blues Promo: Was $179, now $99

From now until 19 April, gain access to a wealth of lessons around the blues legends with a $99 annual subscription to one of the most popular online guitar tutoring solutions around, plus $196 of free gifts. That’s a fantastic saving of $80 off the standard annual pricing of and a saving of $140 when compared to a monthly subscription.

For the blues aficionados, Guitar Tricks boasts blues style tutorials as well as song lessons by artists like BB King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters and more. You can see a few examples of the song lessons available below. But if blues isn't your thing, you'll be sure to find content covering your preferred style.

Whats more, sign up today and you'll receive four free gifts with a $196 value in the shape of the Song Builder's Tool Box, Chord Theory Magic, Blues Jam Tracks and Rock Jam Tracks.

If you fancy taking advantage of this epic deal and taking your guitar playing to the next level, don’t hang about, as this promotion ends on 19 April.

Want to know more about Guitar Tricks? Read our full Guitar Tricks review to find out exactly what we thought of this online learning platform.

Blues classics you can learn through Guitar Tricks

Sweet Home Chicago: Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton The Thrill Is Gone: B.B. King

B.B. King Still Got the Blues: Gary Moore

Gary Moore Baby Please Don't Go: Muddy Waters

Muddy Waters Little Red Rooster: The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones Bright Lights, Big City: Jimmy Reed

Jimmy Reed T-Bone Shuffle: T-Bone Walker

T-Bone Walker Before You Accuse Me: Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton The Sky Is Crying: Stevie Ray Vaughan

Stevie Ray Vaughan I Can't Quit You Baby: Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Crossfire: Stevie Ray Vaughan

Stevie Ray Vaughan Statesboro Blues: The Allman Brothers

The Allman Brothers Smokestack Lightning: Howlin' Wolf

Howlin' Wolf Right Next Door: Robert Cray

