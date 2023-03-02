Chapman Guitars are working on a Peter Honoré Tele-inspired signature model

Chapman Guitars has given its social media followers a teasing glimpse at a new T-style signature model it’s currently working on for Andertons personality and all-round social media six-stringer Peter Honoré.

Honoré – or Danish Pete, as he is known – is no stranger to the Chapman brand, having worked closely with the brand’s co-founder, Lee Anderton, for quite some time now, and now it looks as though his acquaintance with the company is set to evolve into a fully fledged partnership.

After featuring in some close-up pics posted by Chapman, the guitar – named the DPT, which we can only speculate translates to Danish Pete Tele – then featured heavily in a vlog published by Pedal Pawn, in which Honoré himself gives viewers a rundown of the upcoming model.

As Honoré describes, the single-cut features a fairly standard Tele-style body, though with some extra contouring: a PRS Silver Sky-esque cutaway curve and an SG-style bevel on the upper rear bout – both specs you won’t find on a standard-run Fender model.

The pickguard also boasts a slightly different shape, designed by his daughter – to our eyes, it looks more akin to Josh Smith’s Ibanez Flat V1 signature model – though the guitar stays in touch with its traditional roots by retaining the conventional bridge plate and two-knob control layout.

Honoré also confirms the finish is called Bahama Yellow – after teasing a purple iteration might also be in the works – and goes on to say an initial run of an estimated 2,500 guitars will be made in the UK.

Specific specs aren’t discussed in the video, nor are they disclosed by Chapman, but that looks to be a flamed maple neck and we’d wager that’s a rosewood ‘board, too. Plus, after some social media sleuthing, the DPT was revealed to contain a set of Honore’s Monty’s signature Telecaster pickups, the DP51s.

And, further down that research rabbit hole, Honoré revealed an Asia-built version of the DPT would join the high-end UK-made model, and will “hopefully be under a grand” in terms of price.

“Here’s a closer look at our Peter Honoré signature guitar,” the brand wrote in its Instagram post. “We’ll let you know more about the specs, prices, and when you can buy them soon. We’re mega proud to be working with with Pete and being able to bring his vision to life.”

When it arrives, the DPT will become the third addition to Chapman’s ever-growing list of signature models, which currently boasts Rabea Massaad’s ML3 Standard BEA and Rob Chapman’s own flagship model.

In other Chapman news, the company recently delayed its UK-built Workshop Series range after it was reported that the range’s manufacturer UK Guitar Builders was unable to fulfill orders. In February, Chapman announced it was in discussions with an alternative “high-end” producer to build the guitars.

For more information, head over to Chapman Guitars (opens in new tab).