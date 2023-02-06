Chapman Guitars’ UK-built range has been delayed again

Chapman Guitars says its Workshop Series – a line of electric guitars set to be handmade in the UK and announced back in November – will be delayed, following issues with its manufacturer.

Orders of the high-spec British-built instruments were due to be fulfilled by UK Guitar Builders Ltd., a company based in York, in the north of England. However, Chapman has since issued a statement explaining that “it’s looking unlikely” the builder will be able to produce the instruments and that they are in discussions with an alternative “high-end” producer, also based in the UK.

Chapman says the news could mean a delay of up to six weeks, but in the meantime, the company has contacted customers to offer the option of a full refund.

Chapman’s full statement reads:

“We’ve recently been made aware that it’s looking unlikely that IK Guitar Builders (UKGB) will be able to fulfil any more orders for the companies it supplies, including Chapman UK Workshop Series.

“We believe a full statement from UKGB is coming soon.

“Fortunately, we’re already in dialogue with an alternative experienced, high end guitar builder with a view to being able to resume production in the next 4-6 weeks.

“All customers with orders placed for UK made Chapman guitars have been informed and offered the option to wait or cancel and have deposits refunded.

“At this time we would just like to wish all the staff at UKGB the best for the future and reassure everyone that the Chapman Workshop Series production will resume as soon as possible.”

This is, unfortunately for Chapman, the second attempt at a UK-made range that has failed to get off the ground, following the previously aborted British Standard models, announced back in 2018.

This run was looking particularly promising, though – Guitarist issued a glowing review of the ML1 Workshop Series X, stating it was “well considered, beautifully crafted, feels superb and sounds it, too”. Let’s hope the new manufacturer can keep up the same standards.

For more information, keep an eye on Chapman Guitars’ Instagram (opens in new tab).