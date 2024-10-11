“The idea behind this pedal is to make clean guitar as fun as overdriven guitar”: Chase Bliss is on a mission to make you rethink clean guitar tones with the “very fun” Clean compressor

The pedal “swells, sags, smooths, pans, and filters”, promising to bring your clean tone to life like never before

Chase Bliss has wheeled out its latest invention, Clean – a two-stage analog stereo compressor that aims to explore the effect's creative side, and bring fun and excitement to clean players.

The crux of the pedal is “about creating a more lively and interactive version of your instrument that feeds off of your choices” without need for an overdrive pedal, says Chase Bliss. As such, it offers “a bundle of refinements and features you usually don’t find outside of the studio”, all of which thrive with clean tones.

