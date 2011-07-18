Cheap Trick "Lucky To Be Alive" After Stage Collapse

Members of Cheap Trick narrowly escaped harm last night as the stage at the Ottawa Bluesfest collapsed during a severe thunderstorm which sent the band and fans running for cover. At least five people were injured during the incident, one seriously.

Cheap Trick made it off stage safely, although witnesses report that the band were thrown off their feet.

A message on the band's official Facebook page said: "Everyone is okay and we are so lucky to be alive and hope that all the fans are okay too."

You can check out a video report from the show below.