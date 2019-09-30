Check out 2019's impressive Acoustic Guitarist of the Year finalists

The live final of Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2019, in association with Takamine, took place on Sunday 22 September at the UK Guitar Show.

The three guitarists – Christine Lenée, Daniel Padim and Alan Shikoh – played for a panel of judges that included John Jorgenson, Andy McKee and Molly Tuttle in order to make it to the live final, at which point they performed for editors from Guitarist and Total Guitar and YouTuber Adam Lee.

Following the stunning performances, which ran the gamut from nylon-string jazz-classical crossover to Brazilian fingerstyle to percussive acoustic stylings (something McKee in particular knows a thing or two about), Lenée was crowned the 2019 champion.

Lenée was awarded a Takamine EF341SC acoustic customized with a new preamp and presented by Takamine chief designer and head of product design, Makoto Terasaki.

You can watch all three finalists perform below.

Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2019 winner: Christie Lenée

Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2019 finalist: Daniel Padim

Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2019 finalist: Alan Shikoh