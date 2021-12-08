Chibson USA launches official website, releases activity book inspired by its social media ad campaigns

Unless you’ve been living in a social media black hole for the past few years, you’ve probably heard the name Chibson USA. The brand, which professes to be “More Than Just A Shell Company”, has built a cult following on social media – over 200k followers on Instagram – thanks to its ingenious ad campaigns.

From its Placebo Pedal that does absolutely nothing to its Push/Pull guitar body extensions, and from its Clipper Capo Deluxe nail clipper that promises “Ultimate Toe’n” to its literal J Bass, Chibson USA is one of those accounts that, from a guitar perspective, is a must-follow.

Now, the brand is branching out by establishing an official website, and ushering in the fresh era of expansion with an all-new activity book.

The 48-page book – which has already been endorsed by Joe Bonamassa, Marty Schwartz, Rhett Shull and Gibson’s Mark Agnesi – promises a wealth of activities that bring Chibson’s social media gags to life.

It’s no ordinary activity pack, though. Yes, there are a bunch of classic games such as word searches, connect the dots, mazes, coloring pages and more, but they come with a very distinct Chibson twist.

Fancy drawing your favorite YouTuber? Now you can. Fancy dressing your favorite YouTuber? You can do that, too. You can also partake in some challenging guitar-related connect the dots to draw control knobs and soundholes – see, we told you it was challenging.

Plus, Chibson USA promises it’s made from “86% real paper”, which is always a bonus. The book is available directly from the Chibson USA website, or from music chain Sam Ash, which is currently stocking the book in all 46 of its US locations.

But wait, there’s more! Not only is Chibson USA launching a website and releasing an activity book, the brand has also set its sights on releasing even more content in the near future that will complement its social media presence.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Chibson USA) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Chibson USA)

“We are looking to develop the Chibson brand even further into the digital space,” said Jason USA, company founder and CEO. “The website will serve as a portal for fans to get access to new and limited Chibson products, Chibson news, archives, and more.

“We have a lot planned for 2022,” he continued, “including the release of our first-ever Chibson USA-produced, feature-length documentary and we intend to release it via chibson.com.”

The Chibson USA activity book is available now for $12.50.

To find out more, head over to Chibson USA.