Chibson USA is now offering NFTs of its ingenious ad campaigns

Chibson USA has already blessed us with essential gear items (or at least ads for them) like the Durst Burst electric guitar, the Triple Bypass pedal and the Dual Retinafier guitar amp.

Now the “More Than Just a Shell Company” company has unveiled its newest offering, Chibson Non-Fungible Tokens.

Four original works are now available as NFTs. NFT number one is an ad for the NFT Pedal, aka the “Non Fungtional Tuner”. This is joined by an NFT ad for the “HeadStonk” hedgefund pedal, a play on the recent GameStop stock surge story.

Finally, in something of an NFT full-circle moment, Chibson is offering an NFT of its "Girls Just Want to Have Non-Fungible Tokens” post, – which ended up getting shared on tech billionaire and guitar nerd Cameron Winklevoss’s Instagram Stories. Naturally, Chibson are auctioning off his repost of the “Girls Just Want to Have Non-Fungible Tokens” post, too.

It’s all a bit confusing, to be sure, but no more so than the concept of the NFT itself.

This isn't the first time the hugely popular Instagram account has launched actual, for-sale products – earlier this month, we saw the launch of ridiculously configured Wild Whammies, while last year's enormous Chibson Hand Pick became a surprise hit, with examples currently selling for upwards of $80.

For more information the company’s NFT offerings, head over to NFT Marketplace OpenSea.io.