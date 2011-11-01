Chick Corea Hosts Month-long 70th Birthday Party at Blue Note in NYC

Keyboard giant and 17-time Grammy winner Chick Corea is hosting a month-long 70th birthday celebration at New York City's Blue Note, featuring 10 different star-studded lineups in more than 40 performances.

Fresh off a 70-city, multi-continental tour with Return to Forever IV, Corea returns to Greenwich Village 50 years after his debut on the NYC scene, bringing along a slate of guests, all of whom have been integral players in his legendary career:

Herbie Hancock

Marcus Roberts

Bobby McFerrin

Return to Forever Unplugged (Clarke, White, Gambale)

Gary Peacock & Paul Motian Trio

Five Peace Band (McLaughlin, Patitucci, Garrett, Blade)

Gary Burton with Harlem String Quartet

From Miles (Gomez, DeJohnette, Roney, Bartz)

Chick Corea's Flamenco Heart (Josele, Benavent, Pardo, Ballard, Buika)

Original Elektric Band (Patitucci, Marienthal, Weckl, Gambale)

Chick Corea and guests will perform at the Blue Note, 131 West 3rd Street, New York, NY. Shows are 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. November 1-27. Tickets are $45 to $85.

For more info and a full schedule, click here.

Photo: Martin Philbey