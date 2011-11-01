Trending

Chick Corea Hosts Month-long 70th Birthday Party at Blue Note in NYC

By

Keyboard giant and 17-time Grammy winner Chick Corea is hosting a month-long 70th birthday celebration at New York City's Blue Note, featuring 10 different star-studded lineups in more than 40 performances.

Fresh off a 70-city, multi-continental tour with Return to Forever IV, Corea returns to Greenwich Village 50 years after his debut on the NYC scene, bringing along a slate of guests, all of whom have been integral players in his legendary career:

  • Herbie Hancock
  • Marcus Roberts
  • Bobby McFerrin
  • Return to Forever Unplugged (Clarke, White, Gambale)
  • Gary Peacock & Paul Motian Trio
  • Five Peace Band (McLaughlin, Patitucci, Garrett, Blade)
  • Gary Burton with Harlem String Quartet
  • From Miles (Gomez, DeJohnette, Roney, Bartz)
  • Chick Corea's Flamenco Heart (Josele, Benavent, Pardo, Ballard, Buika)
  • Original Elektric Band (Patitucci, Marienthal, Weckl, Gambale)

Chick Corea and guests will perform at the Blue Note, 131 West 3rd Street, New York, NY. Shows are 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. November 1-27. Tickets are $45 to $85.

For more info and a full schedule, click here.

Photo: Martin Philbey