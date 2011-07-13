Chickenfoot Announce Track Listing, Release Date for 'Chickenfoot III'

Chickenfoot have formally announced the track listing for their forthcoming new album, Chickenfoot III, which you can check out below. The album will be released on September 27 through eOne Music in a special 3D designed package.

The album's lead single, "Bigfoot," will be released on August 2.

The band have also recently released two audio teasers for Chickenfoot III. You can listen to part one here and part two here.

As for the title, Sammy Hagar had this to say: "I am very proud of the new album," said Hagar. "We're calling the album Chickenfoot III because it's so good, the songs are so tight, it's like we jumped right past having to make a second record."

"We’ve established a real trust, Joe and I, we truly bring out the best in one another," he added, "and that spreads to the whole band.”

Chickenfoot III is the follow-up to the band's 2009's self-titled debut.

Chickenfoot III Track Listing:

'Last Temptation'

'Alright, Alright'

'Different Devil'

'Up Next'

'Lighten Up'

'Come Closer'

'Three and a Half Letters'

'Big Foot'

'Dubai Blues'

'Something Going Wrong'