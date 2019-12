Chickenfoot have named the song "Bigfoot" as the first single from their upcoming sophomore album. The single is expected to hit airwaves sometime later this month.

The second album from Chickenfoot, Chickenfoot III, also has finally been given a release date and will hit shelves on Sept. 27.

Bassist Michael Anthony describes Chickenfoot III as "a lot heavier than the first record."

According to vocalist Sammy Hagar, the album cover and first video will be in 3D.