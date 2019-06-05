Chon Share New Song, “Pitch Dark"

San Diego-based instrumentalists Chon have shared a new track from their forthcoming self-titled third full-length album. You can check out the song, “Pitch Dark,” above.

Chon’s sound mixes elements of jazz, fusion, heavy rock, electronica and other styles. Back in 2017, guitarist Mario Camarena spoke to Guitar World about how he and co-guitarist Erick Hansel craft their distinctive interlocking parts.

“We think of it as like one of us is the left hand on a piano player, and the other is the right hand,” he said. “It’s one guitar part, but it takes two guitars to play it.”

Chon is out June 7 via Sumerian Records. You can pre-order the album here.