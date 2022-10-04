Chris Cornell-owned 1979 Gretsch Chet Atkins Tennessean up for sale on Reverb for $395,000

A 1979 Gretsch Chet Atkins Tennessean electric guitar once belonging to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is up for sale on Reverb.com.

The six-string – which has a rather sizable price tag of $395,000 (down from an original price of $500,000) – was heavily used by Cornell during his time with both Soundgarden and Audioslave, both in the studio and onstage. The guitar can also be seen in the music video for Soundgarden’s Rusty Cage.

In terms of specs, the guitar appears to be all-original, with a laminated rock maple neck, rosewood fingerboard and laminated Cherry-finished maple hollowbody. Electronics come by way of a pair of adjustable pickups and a versatile set of controls, including two discrete volume knobs for each pickup, tone selector and pickup selector switches and a master volume control.

The instrument also features an adjustable bridge with chrome-plated metal parts and a Gretsch Bigsby-style tailpiece.

As Reverb notes, despite its age and heavy usage, the guitar remains in “excellent condition”, most likely due to the fact it was supposedly Cornell’s “favorite” and was often kept at his home.

According to the Reverb listing, hosted by River City Guitars of Spokane, Washington, the guitar – serial number 29279 – is “fully documented by the superior court of Washington for King County and is unequivocally by law confirmed to be Cornell’s”.

River City Guitars says these court documents will be included with the sale of the guitar, in addition to a certificate of authenticity.

For more information, head to Reverb.com (opens in new tab).

This 1979 Gretsch Chet Atkins Tennessean is the latest in a series of high-ticket guitars to be put for sale online. Last month, a rare, unbranded Japanese double-cut played by Jimi Hendrix hit the auction block for the second time, after failing to meet its reserve price the first time around.

And George Harrison’s Gibson ‘58 “ransom” Les Paul – used as a bargaining chip to ensure the recovery of the Beatles legend’s stolen Lucy guitar – recently sold for more than $300,000.