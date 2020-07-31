Chris Cornell’s 15-year-old daughter Toni joined by Pete Thorn for cover of Pearl Jam’s Black

Toni Cornell, the 15-year-old daughter of Chris Cornell, paid tribute to her late father during the Lolla2020 Virtual Festival with an impressive vocal performance of a song from one of her father’s Seattle compatriots, Pearl Jam’s Black.

She was joined on the socially distanced cover by a group led by Pete Thorn on 12-string acoustic guitar. Thorn also served as a member of Chris Cornell’s solo band in the mid 2000s and played on his 2009 record Scream.

You can check out the performance above.

The Lolla2020 Virtual Festival kicked off on July 30 and runs through August 2. It features newly recorded performances alongside archived Lollapalooza appearances from the likes of Paul McCartney, Metallica and Jane’s Addiction.

You can follow the virtual festival on the official Lollapalooza YouTube channel.

Recently, Chris Cornell’s estate released a surprise studio recording of the late Soundgarden frontman covering Guns N’ Roses’ Patience.

The release was produced and mixed by regular collaborator Brendan O’Brien, and coincided with what would have been Cornell’s 56th birthday.

“His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art,” said a statement on Cornell’s Facebook page.