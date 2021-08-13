Gibson partners with the Circle Network for a new series exploring country music in the US

Gibson has partnered with US TV network Circle – which is dedicated to celebrating country music – for an all-new multi-part series: Gibson: The Scene.

Premiering 19 August at 10PM EST and running for 10 episodes weekly until October 21, the series – hosted by Mark Agnesi, Gibson's Director of Brand Experience – will explore a variety of musical landmarks across the US, including notable record stores, venues and recording studios.

They include the Station Inn, Carter Vintage Guitars, The Grand Ole Opry House, The Troubadour, RCA Studio A, Capitol Records Studios, Third Man Records, Amoeba Music, and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.

Episode 6 on Thursday, September 23 will include a tour of Gibson's own factory Garage facilities in Nashville, Tennessee, with Gibson master luthier Jim DeCola and Country music chart-topper Niko Moon as special guests.

“It's an absolute honor and dream to take people through some of the most hallowed halls country music has to offer,” Agnesi says.

“The first season of Gibson: The Scene takes us through iconic spaces, hidden gems, and everything in between. I can't wait for our fans to hear about some of the incredible moments that have happened in these settings and add them to their list of places to visit as the entertainment world continues to get back to performing.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Gibson, a truly iconic brand, and show our viewers fresh perspectives of these beloved locations in new, more intimate ways,” adds Circle Network's Content Senior Vice President Evan Haiman.

“We're looking forward to seeing Mark and his team show us these historic halls, but also illustrate how inextricably linked country music is to Gibson guitars.”

The Circle Network is available via selected Smart TVs and over traditional digital channels/cable boxes in specific areas. it is only available in the US and Canada. For more information on Gibson: The Scene, head to Gibson TV.