Cliff Burton to be honored with livestream event on his 59th birthday

Late Metallica bass player Cliff Burton would have turned 59 on February 10, and his birthday will be honored this year with an online livestream event.

The online event will be held on the Twitch channel of filmmaker Nicholas Gomez, and will feature a host of Burton’s friends and bandmates, including Metallica roadie and Metal Church guitarist John Marshall, Vio-lence singer Sean Killian, former Megaforce Records A&R executive “Metal” Maria Ferrero, Fred Cotton and James McDaniel of Metallica punk side-project Spastik Children, photographer Harald O and more.

The livestream takes place at 7pm PST on February 10.

In 2018, Alameda County, California, where Burton grew up, declared February 10 "Cliff Burton Day" after Metallica fans started a petition on change.org to recognize the late bassist, who was killed in a bus crash in Sweden on September 27, 1986.

