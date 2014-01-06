Up-Close Video: Jeff Loomis Plays "Miles of Machines"

While checking out our Twitter feed this morning, we noticed a random tweet from a guitarist:

"I don't think you can fully appreciate how incredible @jeffloomis is until you attempt to play a couple of bars of from 'Miles of Machines.'"

We couldn't agree more!

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the track, which is from Loomis' 2008 solo album, Zero Order Phase, we've included a very close-up, fan-filled video of Loomis playing the song at the Schecter booth at the 2013 Winter NAMM Show.

If you can't get enough of Loomis in action, be sure to watch him tackle Jason Becker's "Perpetual Burn" right here. Enjoy!