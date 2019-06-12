Clutch Share Cover of Willie Dixon’s “Evil” from Upcoming ‘Weathermaker Vault Series’

Clutch have shared their cover version of Willie Dixon’s 1950s blues classic, "Evil," made famous by Howlin’ Wolf. You can check out the lyric video, directed by David Brodsky, above.

“Evil" will be included the forthcoming Weathermaker Vault Series, due out this summer.

The band also recently announced a co-headlining North American tour with Killswitch Engage. The dates kick off July 8 in Quebec City and wrap August 4 in Massachusetts. Support will come from Cro-Mags JM and, on select dates, All That Remains.

You can view the full itinerary here.