Coheed and Cambria Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Coheed and Cambria will embark on its first North American headline tour since fall 2007 beginning April 22, nine days following the April 13 release of its fifth studio album, Year of the Black Rainbow (Columbia). The five-week track marks Coheed and Cambria's return to headlining its own shows following a two-year-plus period that has seen them invited to play along with the likes of John Paul Jones, Johnny Winter and others at Warren Haynes' 2008 Christmas Jam, embarking on a pair of arena tours in support of Slipknot and Heaven & Hell, respectively, and appearing at festivals ranging from Austin City Limits to Lollapalooza to an upcoming Coachella set.

Support for the upcoming tour will be Circa Survive and Torche. Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 20th.

The band recently made available a first taste of Year of the Black Rainbow by streaming the new song "The Broken" at coheedandcambria.com. The song is also available for purchase on iTunes, where it climbed to #5 on the Alternative Chart within hours of its release.

Produced by Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails, Jane's Addiction) and Joe Baressi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool), Year of the Black Rainbow is the eagerly awaited prequel to -- and likely the final installment of -- the Amory Wars tetralogy chronicled on Coheed and Cambria's four previous inter-related concept albums -- The Second Stage Turbine Blade (2002); In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 (2003); Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness (2005) and Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow (2007). The deluxe edition of the record, currently available for pre-order at coheedandcambria.com will include a 352-page Year of the Black Rainbow novel, penned by the band's Claudio Sanchez and New York Times Bestselling author Peter David, as well as a "Making of" DVD featuring studio and interview footage and a Coheed and Cambria "Black Card,"providing fans early entrance to shows, discounts on band merchandise and exclusive downloads and offers.

Year Of The Black Rainbow's release will be preceded by a series of eight intimate club gigs on the northeastern U.S., six of which are now sold out.

Tour dates:

Mar

W/Earl Greyhound

23 Rochester, NY - Harro East Theatre & Ballroom

24 Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theater (SOLD OUT)

25 Clifton Park , NY - Northern Lights

26 South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

28 Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

29 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater (SOLD OUT)

30 Scranton, PA - Hardware Bar (formerly Tinks) (SOLD OUT)

31 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)

Apr

17 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival

With Circa Survive, Torche

22 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

23 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

24 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

25 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

27 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

28 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Outdoor

29 Dallas, TX - Palladium Ballroom

30 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

May

01 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

03 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

04 Pomona, CA - Fox Theatre

05 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre

07 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

08 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10 Salt Lake City, UT - Murray Theater

11 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

13 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

14 Chicago, IL - Congress Theater

15 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

17 Boston, MA - House Of Blues

18 Montreal, QC - Metropolis

19 Toronto, ON - Sound Academy

22 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

23 Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range Festival*

26 New York, NY - Rumsey Playfield, Central Park

27 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

27 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

*no Circa Survive, Torche