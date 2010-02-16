Coheed and Cambria Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Coheed and Cambria will embark on its first North American headline tour since fall 2007 beginning April 22, nine days following the April 13 release of its fifth studio album, Year of the Black Rainbow (Columbia). The five-week track marks Coheed and Cambria's return to headlining its own shows following a two-year-plus period that has seen them invited to play along with the likes of John Paul Jones, Johnny Winter and others at Warren Haynes' 2008 Christmas Jam, embarking on a pair of arena tours in support of Slipknot and Heaven & Hell, respectively, and appearing at festivals ranging from Austin City Limits to Lollapalooza to an upcoming Coachella set.
Support for the upcoming tour will be Circa Survive and Torche. Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 20th.
The band recently made available a first taste of Year of the Black Rainbow by streaming the new song "The Broken" at coheedandcambria.com. The song is also available for purchase on iTunes, where it climbed to #5 on the Alternative Chart within hours of its release.
Produced by Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails, Jane's Addiction) and Joe Baressi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool), Year of the Black Rainbow is the eagerly awaited prequel to -- and likely the final installment of -- the Amory Wars tetralogy chronicled on Coheed and Cambria's four previous inter-related concept albums -- The Second Stage Turbine Blade (2002); In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 (2003); Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness (2005) and Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow (2007). The deluxe edition of the record, currently available for pre-order at coheedandcambria.com will include a 352-page Year of the Black Rainbow novel, penned by the band's Claudio Sanchez and New York Times Bestselling author Peter David, as well as a "Making of" DVD featuring studio and interview footage and a Coheed and Cambria "Black Card,"providing fans early entrance to shows, discounts on band merchandise and exclusive downloads and offers.
Year Of The Black Rainbow's release will be preceded by a series of eight intimate club gigs on the northeastern U.S., six of which are now sold out.
Tour dates:
- Mar
- W/Earl Greyhound
- 23 Rochester, NY - Harro East Theatre & Ballroom
- 24 Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theater (SOLD OUT)
- 25 Clifton Park , NY - Northern Lights
- 26 South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
- 28 Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
- 29 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater (SOLD OUT)
- 30 Scranton, PA - Hardware Bar (formerly Tinks) (SOLD OUT)
- 31 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)
Apr
17 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival
With Circa Survive, Torche
22 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
23 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
24 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
25 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
27 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
28 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Outdoor
29 Dallas, TX - Palladium Ballroom
30 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
May
01 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
03 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
04 Pomona, CA - Fox Theatre
05 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre
07 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
08 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10 Salt Lake City, UT - Murray Theater
11 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
13 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
14 Chicago, IL - Congress Theater
15 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
17 Boston, MA - House Of Blues
18 Montreal, QC - Metropolis
19 Toronto, ON - Sound Academy
22 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
23 Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range Festival*
26 New York, NY - Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
27 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
*no Circa Survive, Torche